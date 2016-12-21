Cyrus Mistry petition seeks ouster of Tata Sons board
Tata Sons' ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, in his first legal salvo against the conglomerate, has appealed to a quasi-judicial body to either replace the company's current board, or appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as non-executive chairman. Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services annual general meeting in Mumbai, India June 28, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC