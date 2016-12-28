Continue reading Matching funds make December donations count

Generous donors have mounted matching-fund challenges that can double your donation to a number of charities, including Bryan's House, Equest, The Family Place and the North Texas Food Bank. In fact, the food bank has a tremendous $1 million matching grant provided by Margot and Ross Perot 's five children and their spouses - Ross and Sarah Perot, Nancy Perot, Suzanne and Patrick McGee, Carolyn and Karl Rathjen , and Katherine and Eric Reeves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.