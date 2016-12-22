CACI to provide global logistics support services under $140M contract

CACI International has won a $140 million contract to provide global logistics support services to the United States Fleet Forces Command Naval Forces Logistics Support/Training Services program. The U.S. Fleet Forces Command supports the Chief of Naval Operations and Combat Commanders worldwide and is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and maintaining Naval forces to generate required and sustainable levels of current and future readiness, CACI said in a release.

