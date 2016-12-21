Brazil's TIM sells 66 towers for $8 mln -filing
Dec 21 Brazil-based TIM Participacoes SA has sold 66 telecommunications towers to American Tower Corp. for 27 million reais , according to a securities filing late on Tuesday. The deal is part of a process started in 2014, when the company said it would sell up to 6,481 towers.
