Brazil's TIM sells 66 towers for $8 mln -filing

Wednesday Dec 21

Dec 21 Brazil-based TIM Participacoes SA has sold 66 telecommunications towers to American Tower Corp. for 27 million reais , according to a securities filing late on Tuesday. The deal is part of a process started in 2014, when the company said it would sell up to 6,481 towers.

