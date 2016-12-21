Bankers cautious on outlook for globa...

Bankers cautious on outlook for global equity deals after 2016 slide

Reuters

Global equity raising fell by more than a quarter in 2016, data showed on Friday, hit by geopolitical shocks and a string of failed initial public offerings , with the outlook for 2017 looking shaky. Companies raised $648.9 billion in equity during 2016, against $873 billion last year, Thomson Reuters Equity Capital Markets data up to Dec. 28 showed.

