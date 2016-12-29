at&T U-verse, Directv customers could lose Atlanta's WSB-TV

at&T U-verse, Directv customers could...

13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

AT&T customers in Athens and elsewhere who receive their TV signals via the communications company's U-verse and DIRECTV services could lose Atlanta's WSB-TV on Jan. 1 if the company and the station can't reach a new carriage agreement, according to an announcement from the station. Carriage agreements set the price which TV service providers pay for programming.

