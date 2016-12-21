An Acquisition Of Angie's List 'Still...

An Acquisition Of Angie's List 'Still Makes Sense'

Read more: Benzinga

Despite 13 months having passed since Angie's List Inc rejected the acquisition bid from IAC/InterActiveCorp and 10 months since Angie's List announced a revamp of its subscription model, Loop Capital's Blake Harper still believes an acquisition or partnership would make sense for the company. "We estimate a combined Angie's List and HomeAdvisor could generate over $160 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017 given the current trajectories of each business as well as marketing and other cost synergies," the analyst mentioned.

Chicago, IL

