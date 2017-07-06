Tesla falls short in insurance industry crash test
A Tesla Model S P90D, left, and Tesla Model S 90D are on display at the new Tesla store in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. Tesla's pristine safety test record just got scratched by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which found the Model S less safe than other comparable cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC