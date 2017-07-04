Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) Receives Average Rating...
Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC