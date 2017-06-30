RPT-COLUMN-Copper bulls load up on longs, but China PMIs are unconvincing: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 3 Copper reached a three-month high after a surprise rise in China's Purchasing Managers' Index , and while the boost was short-lived it does beg the question as to whether better times are ahead for the industrial metal. Benchmark London copper futures touched $5,965 a tonne on June 30 after the official Chinese PMI rose to 51.7 in June, it's eleventh consecutive month on the positive side of the 50-level that marks expansion from contraction in the world's biggest manufacturing sector.

