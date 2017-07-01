Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 13,100 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|Jun 26
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC