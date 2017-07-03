Joseph Stilwell Buys 4,200 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. Director Joseph Stilwell bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,452.00.
