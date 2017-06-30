Insurance gross premium income rises ...

Insurance gross premium income rises 22% to N380bn

THE insurance industry has recorded 22.2 per cent growth in gross premium income for the 2016 financial year at N380 billion as against N311 billion recorded in 2015. Chairman of the Nigeria Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, disclosed this at the Association's annual general meeting in Lagos last week.

