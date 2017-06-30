HSBC Said to Approach Peter Hancock as Possible Outside CEO
HSBC Holdings Plc has approached Peter Hancock, the former boss of American International Group Inc., to be its next chief executive officer as incoming Chairman Mark Tucker considers internal and external candidates to lead Europe's largest bank, a person familiar with the matter said. The board has contacted Hancock, a 59-year-old former JPMorgan banker, as a potential replacement for Stuart Gulliver, who is retiring next year, said the person, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity about succession issues.
