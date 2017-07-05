Everest Insurance Adds Zurich's Hunter in Western U.S.
Everest Re Group Ltd. has named Molly Hunter as a vice president on the marketing and distribution team in the Western U.S. region. Hunter most recently was a senior vice president and global relationship leader at Zurich North America in Seattle, Wash.
