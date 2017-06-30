Delivering Contextual and Value-Centric Insurance Critical to Meet...

A new study by International Data Corporation discusses how the insurance industry's digital mission is driven by the challenges facing existing business models from the change in expectations of customers and partners, technology innovations, regulatory demands, and sociopolitical and economic disruptions. The study, Worldwide Digital Transformation Use Case Taxonomy, 2017: Insurance , shows that the advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles and homes, sharing and on-demand economies, and peer-to-peer insurance models are adding a new dimension to the competitive landscape.

