Children's Minnesota, Blue Cross fail to meet deadline

A Minnesota health insurance company and the state's largest pediatric hospital system failed to meet a deadline for a new contract, which could result higher rates for about 66,000 patients. The Star Tribune reports that Children's Minnesota and Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota could not make a deal before the July 5 deadline, making Children's Minnesota an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients.

