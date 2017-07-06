AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Part...

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Partners with Premia Holdings Ltd. on Reinsurance Agreement

14 hrs ago

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement , effective June 30, 2017, for a loss development cover with Premia Reinsurance Ltd., a subsidiary of Premia Holdings Ltd. , a Bermuda reinsurer group whose majority shareholders are Arch Capital Group Limited and private equity firm Kelso & Company. The agreement provides up to $400 million of reinsurance for adverse net loss reserve development in excess of AmTrust's stated net loss reserves as of March 31, 2017, of approximately $6.59 billion, and covers AmTrust's exposures through April 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

