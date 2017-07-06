AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Partners with Premia Holdings Ltd. on Reinsurance Agreement

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement , effective June 30, 2017, for a loss development cover with Premia Reinsurance Ltd., a subsidiary of Premia Holdings Ltd. , a Bermuda reinsurer group whose majority shareholders are Arch Capital Group Limited and private equity firm Kelso & Company. The agreement provides up to $400 million of reinsurance for adverse net loss reserve development in excess of AmTrust's stated net loss reserves as of March 31, 2017, of approximately $6.59 billion, and covers AmTrust's exposures through April 1, 2017.

