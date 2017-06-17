XL Group Ltd. (XL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of XL Group Ltd. by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC