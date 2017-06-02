Why Are There So Many Insurance Compa...

Why Are There So Many Insurance Companies?

There were nearly 6,000 insurance companies in the United States in 2015, which collectively wrote more than $1.2 trillion in premiums. It seems that the insurance industry would be ripe for consolidation, much like we've seen in the banking industry, where the number of banks has declined for decades.

