Who will fill the 'hot seat' at China's insurance regulator?
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission has remained headless for more than two months since Beijing's corruption crackdown ensnared its former chairman China's insurance regulator has been without a chief for over two months while the industry the agency supervises continues to shiver amid Beijing's latest clean-out of corruption. Beijing hasn't announced a replacement for Xiang Junbo, the former chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, one of China's top three financial regulators, since he was placed under a corruption investigation in early April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC