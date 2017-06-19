West Virginia city sues for $20m hydr...

West Virginia city sues for $20m hydro plant insurance claim

13 hrs ago

A West Virginia city has filed a federal lawsuit seeking a $20 million insurance claim to cover damages at its hydroelectric plant. The city's lawsuit claims Liberty Mutual Insurance Company wouldn't cover losses at the plant located at the Hannibal Locks and Dam.

