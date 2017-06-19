UPDATE 1-Insurer Hartford to transfer pension liabilities to Prudential

Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc. Hartford is the latest U.S. firm to transfer its pension obligations as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market values give companies the perfect excuse to offload them. On Friday, Accenture Plc said it would transfer $1.6 billion in pension obligations to insurers American International Group Inc and MassMutual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.