UPDATE 1-ICICI Bank, Fairfax to pare ...

UPDATE 1-ICICI Bank, Fairfax to pare stakes in Indian insurer ICICI Lombard IPO

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

India's ICICI Bank Ltd and Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will pare their stakes in joint venture insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's planned initial public offering of shares, the insurer said on Monday. While the size and other details of the IPO will be decided at a future date, ICICI Lombard said the two shareholders in the company had informed it of their intention to sell part of their holdings by way of an offer for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC