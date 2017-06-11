UPDATE 1-ICICI Bank, Fairfax to pare stakes in Indian insurer ICICI Lombard IPO

India's ICICI Bank Ltd and Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will pare their stakes in joint venture insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's planned initial public offering of shares, the insurer said on Monday. While the size and other details of the IPO will be decided at a future date, ICICI Lombard said the two shareholders in the company had informed it of their intention to sell part of their holdings by way of an offer for sale.

