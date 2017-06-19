UPDATE 1-Cigna's 2017 growth may incl...

UPDATE 1-Cigna's 2017 growth may include Medicare Advantage acquisitions

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital that it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people. Cordani, speaking during the company's first meeting with investors since its deal to be bought by Anthem Inc officially broke off last month, said the company would also do at least $2 billion in share buybacks this year and set a target of $16 in earnings per share for 2021.

