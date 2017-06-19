UPDATE 1-Australia's QBE Insurance ex...

UPDATE 1-Australia's QBE Insurance expects higher combined operating ratio

Reuters

June 21 QBE Insurance Group said on Wednesday its emerging markets division saw higher than expected claims activity during the first five months of 2017, leading the insurer to forecast a higher combined operating ratio. More weather-related claims in Latin America and a higher frequency of medium-sized risk claims in Asia boosted activity, the company said.

Chicago, IL

