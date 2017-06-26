UPDATE 1-Australia's QBE Insurance clarifies on delaying earnings forecast
QBE Insurance Group said on Tuesday it was unaware of the impact of losses in its emerging markets division on overall profitability during its annual meeting in early May. "It was not until a board meeting on 21 June 2017 that the financial condition of each of its global divisions, including the Emerging Markets division, had been clarified and confirmed," the company said in response to a query raised by the Australian Securities Exchange. QBE last week surprised the market with a profit warning, saying it would report lower than expected earnings due to underwriting losses in its emerging markets division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis...
|13 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you...
|14 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ...
|14 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|16 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|Jun 20
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC