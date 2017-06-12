U.S. tech firm in blockchain tie-up with insurance advisory firm
U.S. technology company The Bitfury Group said on Friday it had formed a strategic partnership with advisory firm Risk Cooperative to use the blockchain digital ledger in the $60 billion insurance broking market. Blockchain, a public record of all bitcoin digital currency transactions, can also be used to track assets across industries.
