U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Mostly Silent on Trump Exit from Paris Climate Accord

The U.S. property/casualty insurance industry, which has been facing rising claims bills for extreme weather events, mostly reacted with silence to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the country from the Paris climate change accord. While corporate leaders from finance, energy, technology and other sectors spoke out last week against and in favor of Trump's announcement, no leading U.S. insurance executives did so.

