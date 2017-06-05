U.S. Chamber of Commerce elects Allstate CEO Tom Wilson as chairman
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce elected Tom Wilson, chief executive and chairman of property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp WASHINGTON The U.S. economy was probably not as weak in the first quarter as has been reported, with data on Thursday showing modestly stronger consumer spending than previously estimated.
