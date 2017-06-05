Trump says Obamacare in 'death spiral,' urges Congress to act

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump faces a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Obamacare healthcare system is in a "death spiral" and must be reformed soon, a day after insurer Anthem Inc announced it would withdraw from the Ohio healthcare insurance exchange next year.

