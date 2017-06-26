Tower chairman Michael Stiassny said ...

Tower chairman Michael Stiassny said the deadline is likely to be pushed out into July

Tower's board is backing the increased takeover bid from Suncorp Group-owned Vero Insurance New Zealand, provided the $236 million offer wins approval from local regulators. The Auckland-based insurer has signed a scheme implementation agreement with ASX-listed Suncorp, where local subsidiary Vero will pay $1.40 a share to buy the NZX-listed general insurer.

