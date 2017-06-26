Tower chairman Michael Stiassny said the deadline is likely to be pushed out into July

Tower's board is backing the increased takeover bid from Suncorp Group-owned Vero Insurance New Zealand, provided the $236 million offer wins approval from local regulators. The Auckland-based insurer has signed a scheme implementation agreement with ASX-listed Suncorp, where local subsidiary Vero will pay $1.40 a share to buy the NZX-listed general insurer.

