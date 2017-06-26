There are on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stabilize market. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:

One of the nation's biggest health insurers says the Senate health care bill will "markedly improve" the individual insurance market's stability and moderate premium hikes. Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem says the bill will help in part by appropriating money for cost-sharing reduction payments and eliminating a health insurance tax.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.