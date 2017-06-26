The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing...

The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stabilize market

There are 1 comment on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stabilize market. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:

One of the nation's biggest health insurers says the Senate health care bill will "markedly improve" the individual insurance market's stability and moderate premium hikes. Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem says the bill will help in part by appropriating money for cost-sharing reduction payments and eliminating a health insurance tax.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mike pence veep

Jamestown, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Mr PRESIDNET Trumpsk , I tod and wrote y on twitter that all these insurance companies
a r e P l a y I WITH GENIUS MIND ONE OF KIND

TRRUMPSKI there will be no trump care insurance for you in 2017

5 senator there are against and cruz relish that moment to oppose

mr president to get a good republ in texas replacing cruz

appoint cruz to the supreme court , he wrote opinon for many of them

he worked for them , he can write the right opinons

mr president y secretary of health of health straigt garbage

hat wlll get out of DLEMMA is REHAB MEDICRE AND HOW THEY ARE STEALING

FOR YOU ON THE OPEN THAT IS THE NATIOS DOCTORS ARE STEALING FOR

BUDGET BLINDLY AND SO AL THE HOSPITALS

MR TRUMP I LOVE VERY MUCH BUT I HAVE

TO TELL THAT Y ARE THE PIMP FOR THE DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS

THaT Y ILLDE IS DONLD PIMP MEDICARE THAT is gin donald pimp mediocre

uou cannot blance budget when medicare is finananced 25 - 30 of your budget

so far you been great but heath care guaranteed not this year unless

god changes these repub senator minds

get cruz out of the senate and give a job I=on the supeme cour

I aam yur veep and aproed of this
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am mike pence veep rence fence trumpence piis... 4 hr mike pence veep 1
i mike fence tence hnece pence i say on you... 6 hr mike pence veep 1
insurance not 4 you, not this year fill up ... 6 hr mike pence veep 1
News Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09) Jun 20 Depression before... 6
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May '17 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC