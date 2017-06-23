The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (TH...

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Stake Increased by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 156,214 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

