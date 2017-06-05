The #CapeStorm weather impact on insurance industry

South Africa's property and casualty insurers face an even tougher year than expected after Cape Town experienced its worst storm in 30 years and dozens of fires engulfed the region around the town of Knysna this week. The insurers, including Santam, Old Mutual's Mutual & Federal and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings' OUTsurance unit, are already being battered by an economy that slipped into a recession in the first quarter, the country's credit rating downgrade to junk status, continued political turmoil and unemployment at a 14-year high.

