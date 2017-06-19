Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 9,064 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The Swiss food giant's Gerber baby food business could make acquisitions and sign partnerships with innovative startups to fuel growth in its home market, the United States, and in the fast-growing Chinese market, the division's head told Reuters.

