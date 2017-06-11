Short Interest in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Drops By 6.6%

EMC Insurance Group Inc. was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,167 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 51,580 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.