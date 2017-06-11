Short Interest in EMC Insurance Group...

Short Interest in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Drops By 6.6%

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

EMC Insurance Group Inc. was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,167 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 51,580 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May '17 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC