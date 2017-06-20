RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Sel...

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,838,025 Shares of Progressive Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Progressive Corporation by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,838,025 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09) 1 hr Depression before... 6
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May '17 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC