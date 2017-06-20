RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,838,025 Shares of Progressive Corporation
RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Progressive Corporation by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,838,025 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Depression before...
|6
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC