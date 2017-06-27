Rick Flynn Sells 67,500 Shares of Cho...

Rick Flynn Sells 67,500 Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Stock

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Chorus Aviation Inc insider Rick Flynn sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$510,300.00.

