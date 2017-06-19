Recall on potentially contaminated rawhide dog chews is expanded
United Pet Group, a division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. is voluntarily expanding its recall of multiple brands of packages of rawhide dog chew products to include our retail partners' private label brands. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May '17
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC