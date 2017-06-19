Recall on potentially contaminated ra...

Recall on potentially contaminated rawhide dog chews is expanded

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

United Pet Group, a division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. is voluntarily expanding its recall of multiple brands of packages of rawhide dog chew products to include our retail partners' private label brands. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May '17 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC