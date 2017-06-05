Qala Insurance to render services on ...

Qala Insurance to render services on compulsory passenger insurance

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's Qala Insurance OJSC has obtained a license to provide services on compulsory personal accident insurance of passengers, says a message posted on the website of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau . Thus, the number of insurance companies rendering services on this type of insurance has reached three in Azerbaijan.

