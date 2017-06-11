Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Investors are "paid " to wait for the benefits from the ongoing diversification of Chorus Aviation Inc. 's business model, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor. Touting its well-defined relationship with Air Canada , which he feels should provide some semblance of stability through 2025, Mr. Taylor initiated coverage of the regional airline with a "buy" rating.

