Mistrial declared in trial of minister charged with assault on gay congregant
Published: June 7, 2017 in News Updated: June 7, 2017 at 1:41 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. - A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case against Minister Brooke Covington, charged with kidnapping and assault against gay congregant Matthew Fenner of Word of Faith Fellowship. The jury foreman, Perry Shade, 71, was arrested for contempt of court and sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May 8
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC