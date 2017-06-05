Mistrial declared in trial of minister charged with assault on gay congregant

Published: June 7, 2017 in News Updated: June 7, 2017 at 1:41 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. - A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case against Minister Brooke Covington, charged with kidnapping and assault against gay congregant Matthew Fenner of Word of Faith Fellowship. The jury foreman, Perry Shade, 71, was arrested for contempt of court and sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

