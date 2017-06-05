MetLife Statement on House Passage of Financial CHOICE Act
Singling out a few large insurance companies for redundant regulation harms competition, leads to higher prices and less financial protection for consumers, and fails to make the financial system safer. The life insurance industry is already subject to a strong and proven state regulatory system with capital rules designed to address risks associated with the insurance business model.
