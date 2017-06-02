Malloy says Senate bill ignores insurance industry concerns

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says it will be "very difficult" for him to sign legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women, children and adolescents if the federal Affordable Care Act is ultimately revamped. While the Democrat says the underlying bill is laudable, Malloy says "the state Senate turned a deaf ear on the insurance industry" by including a new mandate that would, among other things, require policies be made available to eligible pregnant women no more than 30 days after the beginning of their pregnancy .

