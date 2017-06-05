Lefty Grove Baseball ResultsCatch up on all of the results from youth ...

Lefty Grove Baseball ResultsCatch up ...

Monroeville Black: Justin Case one single, Mason Hiser one single, Gunner Howell one single, one double, Merritt Key one single, Isaiah Scheid one single, Trevor Schaffer one single, one triple. Nobil's Sports and Trophies: Jacob Gilbert two singles, Carter Harp one single, Brock Houck two singles, Gage Scheid one single.

Chicago, IL

