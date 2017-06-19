Insurance industry warned of fire risk month before tower block blaze
Reuters reports: The insurance industry warned the British government of the dangers of flammable external surfaces on buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people. The Association of British Insurers said in a statement on Sunday it had been calling on the government to review building fire-safety regulations since 2009 and warned in May that combustible external cladding on high rises could cause fire to spread.
