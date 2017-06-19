Insurance industry making the leap to...

Insurance industry making the leap to blockchain

Read more: Business Insurance

Blockchain is making inroads into the insurance sector with the announcement of new initiatives aimed at expanding the use of the digital ledger technology. Last week's news of the initiative between American International Group Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank P.L.C. was the latest in a recent run of activity around the insurance sector's potential use for the budding technology.

Chicago, IL

