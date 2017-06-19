Insurance group encouraged by GOP bill

Insurance group encouraged by GOP bill

Read more: WWSB

A health insurance industry trade group says it's encouraged by provisions of the Senate GOP health care bill, but stopped short of voicing support. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association represents plans that are the backbone of HealthCare.gov and state health insurance markets created under former President Barack Obama's law.

Chicago, IL

