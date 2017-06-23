How Killing Obamacare Might Save Obamacare, For a While
Health insurance companies lost money selling policies in the individual market again last year, as premiums from healthy people weren't enough to cover the costs of the sick. The red ink is a big reason why companies such as Aetna Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. left the Affordable Care Act marketplaces in several states this year.
